Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots and added two assists with the man advantage in Tuesday's 8-3 win over the Oilers.

Robertson's seven-game goal streak is the longest since the Stars moved to Dallas, breaking a record previously held by Mike Modano. The 26-year-old Robertson is on an eight-game point streak consisting of 11 goals and seven helpers. For the season, the winger is up to 14 tallies, 17 helpers, 14 power-play points, 100 shots on net and a plus-8 rating through 23 appearances.