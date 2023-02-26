Robertson produced an assist and fired five shots on goal in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Golden Knights.

Robertson denied Vegas an empty-netter and then made a pass to set up Roope Hintz on the game-tying goal seconds later. There's been no slowing down for Robertson, who has two goals and five helpers through eight games in February. The winger is up to 35 goals, 38 assists, 229 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 59 appearances this season.