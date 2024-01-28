Robertson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.

Robertson was productive in January, posting six goals and eight assists over 14 contests for the month. The winger hasn't gone multiple games without a point since early December. He's up to 50 points in 49 outings this season while adding 146 shots on net and a plus-13 rating from his usual top-line role.