Robertson logged an assist, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Saturday's 5-4 overtime win over the Capitals.
Robertson was productive in January, posting six goals and eight assists over 14 contests for the month. The winger hasn't gone multiple games without a point since early December. He's up to 50 points in 49 outings this season while adding 146 shots on net and a plus-13 rating from his usual top-line role.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Provides power-play helper in win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Scores in OT loss•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Six assists in last five games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Dishes pair of helpers•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Point streak at five games•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Supplies power-play helper•