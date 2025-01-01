Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added two assists in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Sabres.

Robertson's second helper, on defenseman Esa Lindell empty-netter was the 200th of his career. The 25-year-old winger also set up Roope Hintz's second-period goal and scored one of his own off a turnover early in the third. With five multi-point efforts and a total of 13 points over his last 10 games, Robertson has looked a lot more like himself in December. He's up to nine goals, 28 points, 90 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating over 36 appearances this season.