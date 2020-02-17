Stars' Jason Robertson: Shuffles back to minors
The Stars reassigned Robertson to AHL Texas on Monday.
Robertson made his NHL debut Thursday and notched a power-play assist, and he played in two games over the weekend and totaled four shots on net. The 2017 second-round pick (39th overall) is having an impressive season in his first year in the minors, as he's racked up 20 goals and 15 assists across 49 games. The 20-year-old will continue to play top-line minutes in the AHL and may get another look at the top level this season.
