Robertson signed a four-year, $31 million deal with the Stars on Wednesday.

The offseason's most notable contract dispute comes to a close in the late hours of the Wednesday before the start of the season. Robertson and the Stars came to an agreement that likely is a compromise for both sides, as it's a middle-length deal rather than a maximum commitment or a bridge deal. The 23-year-old winger has missed about two weeks of preseason training while waiting to reach a new deal, so he may need a little time to get up to speed, but he'll probably be good to go for Opening Night or shortly after. Robertson can be expected to take on a first-line role once he's back in the Stars' lineup.