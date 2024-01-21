Robertson had two assists in a 6-2 win over New Jersey on Saturday.

Robertson's game is a bit different this season than in past ones. He's still leading the Stars in scoring with 47 points (45 games), but he hasn't had the same kind of puck luck. He has 15 goals on a 11.9 shooting percentage, which projects to just 27 after averaging 43 over the last two years. Robertson's career shooting percentage is 15.1, so expect his goal total to tick up a bit over the second half. As it stands, he has six assists in his last five games. And since the December break, Robertson has 16 points, including 11 assists, in 13 games.