Robertson logged an assist in Wednesday's 6-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1.

Robertson has been limited to two assists, eight shots on net, 10 hits, five blocked shots and a minus-4 rating over seven playoff outings. He missed the first round due to a knee injury, and he's been shuffled around the lineup as the Stars look to keep productive trios together. While Robertson would normally be a top-line option, he's currently taking middle-six minutes and time on the second power-play unit while other players have more momentum.