Robertson recorded a power-play assist and three shots on goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Kings.

Robertson helped out on Jamie Benn's second-period tally. While Robertson saw a seven-game point streak end Thursday versus the Devils, he's been hard to contain lately with 12 points over his last 11 outings. The winger is up to 68 points (23 on the power play), 194 shots on net, 56 hits and a plus-16 rating through 69 contests this season.