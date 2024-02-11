Robertson recorded an assist in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Canadiens.
Robertson has a helper in three of his last four games, but he's gone five contests without a goal. The winger is up to 52 points in as many games while adding 150 shots on net and a plus-13 rating. While the Stars have made occasional small adjustments to the line combinations, Robertson almost never leaves the top line.
