Robertson recorded a power-play assist and three hits in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Maple Leafs.
Robertson helped out on Jamie Benn's first-period tally after some quick passing. The helper was Robertson's second during his four-game goal drought. The winger has 51 points (18 on the power play), 149 shots on net, 37 hits and a plus-13 rating through 51 contests this season. He should continue to put up strong offense in a top-line role.
