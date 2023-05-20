Robertson provided a goal and an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Vegas in Game 1 on Friday.

Robertson, who had 46 markers in the regular season, finally brought his eight-game goalless streak to an end when he found the back of the net late in the first period to give Dallas a 1-0 edge. Although the 23-year-old hasn't provided tallies in the playoffs with the frequency he was accustomed to during the regular season, he's still been effective offensively with 14 points (three goals) in 14 playoff outings this year. Robertson's been particularly good lately, supplying a goal and seven points over his last five contests.