Robertson connected on a goal and two assists during a 5-2 victory over the Kings on Tuesday.

Robertson, who has scored a goal during three consecutive contests, is piling up points in rapid fashion. The 23-year-old left winger has compiled two straight multi-point games, recording six points in three outings. The recent scoring surge has lifted him into the lofty point-per-game status. In 138 career games, Robertson, who generated six shots Tuesday, has collected 138 points. Coming off a 41-goal campaign, Robertson collected his fifth this season on the power play, scoring off a one-timer from the top of the right faceoff circle, sparking a three-goal barrage in 1:30.