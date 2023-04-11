Robertson scored a power-play goal and added two even-strength assists in Monday's 6-1 win over the Red Wings.

The 23-year-old has emerged as a true superstar this season, but he's somehow found another gear as the playoffs approach. Robertson has five multi-point performances in the last six games, racking up five goals and 15 points over that stretch, and with two more games remaining on the Stars' schedule, he's got a shot at reaching 50 goals and/or 110 points.