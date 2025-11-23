Robertson scored a goal on six shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Flames.

Robertson has scored 10 goals during his six-game goal streak. He's also added five assists during the seven-game point streak, which has him among the NHL's best on offense a quarter of the way through the campaign. Robertson is tied for eighth in points with 28 (13 goals, 15 assists) in 22 outings, and he's added 96 shots on net and a plus-9 rating. He's hot to the touch right now -- keep him firmly in your fantasy lineups when the Stars are on the schedule.