Robertson scored a goal on three shots and added three hits in Saturday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.
Robertson tied the game at 2-2 in the second period, following up his own shot to score on a rebound. The winger is finally looking like his regular-season self with five goals and an assist over his last five games. He's at 18 points, 56 shots on net, 25 hits and a plus-1 rating through 18 playoff outings.
