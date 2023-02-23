Robertson scored a power-play goal on three shots and went minus-2 in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Blackhawks.

Robertson entered Wednesday with no points over his last two games, his longest drought since a two-game scoreless span in early December. He snapped the mini-slump at 4:33 of the second period. The 23-year-old winger is up to 35 goals, 72 points (25 on the power play), 224 shots on net and a plus-24 rating through 58 outings. He's earned six points through seven contests in February, which actually is a little bit of a slowdown for the star winger.