Robertson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Flames.

Robertson tied the game at 1-1 with a laser shot to beat Jacob Markstrom on the power play. Since the start of April, Robertson has seven goals and five assists, with only two of his tallies coming on the power play. The 22-year-old winger is up to 38 goals, 73 points, 204 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 70 contests this season.