Robertson recorded an assist and five shots on goal in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Golden Knights.

Robertson saw a three-game point streak end Monday versus the Rangers. The 24-year-old got back on track when he was reunited with Roope Hintz and Joe Pavelski on a shift late in the second period that led to the Stars' lone tally of the contest. Robertson is up to five goals, 11 helpers, 51 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through 18 appearances.