Robertson scored a goal and registered three assists in the Stars' 5-2 victory over Arizona on Friday.

Robertson's marker proved to be the game-winner and one of his assists was recorded with the man advantage. This was his third multi-point outing in the span of six contests, and he has three goals and 10 points in that span. Through 75 appearances in 2022-23, Robertson has 42 goals and 95 points.