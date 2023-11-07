Robertson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Bruins.

There was more ice time to spread around for the forwards Monday, and Robertson received a team-leading 26:17 of it with Matt Duchene (upper body) and Radek Faksa (upper body) out. Over his last five contests, Robertson has a goal and four assists, all at even strength. The star winger is up to nine points, 27 shots and a plus-1 rating through 11 outings -- he's lagging behind last year's 109-point pace, but he's still producing at a solid level for a team that's struggled to score early in the campaign.