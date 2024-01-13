Robertson logged a power-play assist and two hits in Friday's 6-3 loss to the Predators.

Robertson's goal streak ended at three games, but he has now earned five points over his last four contests. The 24-year-old winger has been held off the scoresheet just once in his last 12 outings, providing the consistent offense he's been known for over the last few years. Overall, he has 15 goals, 27 assists, 14 power-play points, 120 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 41 appearances.