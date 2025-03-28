Robertson recorded two assists, two shots on goal, two blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

Robertson followed up his Wednesday natural hat trick by helping out on goals by linemates Roope Hintz and Mikko Rantanen. The Stars' top line is dialed in, and that's good news for Robertson's fantasy managers as the team makes a late push for the top spot in the Central Division. Robertson is up to 32 goals, 41 assists, 195 shots, 51 hits, 41 blocks and a plus-10 rating across 72 appearances this season.