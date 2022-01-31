Robertson notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 6-1 win over the Bruins.

Robertson helped out on a Luke Glendening goal in the second period. The assist gave Robertson six goals and nine helpers in 11 appearances in January. The 22-year-old winger has been far more hit than miss in a top-line role -- he's up to 40 points, 92 shots on net and a plus-15 rating in just 34 contests overall. His lack of physicality may keep him from being a true fantasy superstar, but the steady offense makes him a reliable forward.