Robertson logged an assist and four shots on goal in Thursday's 6-4 win over the Panthers.

Robertson set up Roope Hintz's second goal of the game at 10:56 of the second period. The assist stretched Robertson's point streak to 10 contests. In that span, he has nine goals and 10 helpers, and he's up to 26 points through 17 outings overall. As if we needed much more proof, the 23-year-old is quickly establishing himself as one of the best scoring wingers in the league.