Robertson contributed three assists in Dallas' 5-2 win over Seattle on Thursday.

Getting three points from Robertson ought to make managers happy. The young phenom has not produced consistently this postseason, tallying just two goals through 11 games. Grabbing four assists over the last two games has brought him up to a total of 11 points this postseason, however. He hasn't been a bust at all, but he has not been putting the puck in the net at the rate of a forward who scored 46 goals this season.