Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.

Robertson's point streak is up to four games (three goals, one assist). The winger's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner as well. Robertson has 19 goals on the year, but just three have been game-winners so far. The winger is at 39 points (17 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-17 rating through 31 appearances.