Stars' Jason Robertson: Tallies game-winner on power play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Jets.
Robertson's point streak is up to four games (three goals, one assist). The winger's third-period tally ended up being the game-winner as well. Robertson has 19 goals on the year, but just three have been game-winners so far. The winger is at 39 points (17 on the power play), 124 shots on net, 21 hits and a plus-17 rating through 31 appearances.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Pots goal Wednesday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Rattles off three more points•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Tallies in Friday's win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Sets Dallas record for goal streak•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Stays hot with one of each•