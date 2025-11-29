Robertson scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Friday's 4-3 win over the Mammoth.

Robertson's record-setting goal streak ended at seven games when he failed to get on the scoresheet Wednesday in Seattle. The 26-year-old hasn't had many quiet moments in November, which has been good news for fantasy managers who were patient with him during a late-October slump. The winger is up to 15 goals, 32 points, 107 shots and a plus-11 rating over 25 appearances this season. He's on pace for career highs in points and shots, with the added shot volume likely helping to fuel his increased production.