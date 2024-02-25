Robertson scored a goal on two shots, added two hits, blocked two shots and logged two PIM in a 2-1 win over the Hurricanes on Saturday.

Robertson avoided having his slump reach three games by scoring the opening goal Saturday. He has just a pair of two-game droughts since the start of December. The consistent winger is up to 19 goals, 57 points, 168 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 59 appearances as he continues to log top-line minutes.