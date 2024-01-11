Robertson scored a goal on five shots and added two PIM in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Wild.

Robertson has scored in three straight games, and he has seven goals and 10 assists across 14 games in the last month. The 24-year-old winger's surge has helped him stay north of a point-per-game pace, with 15 goals and 41 points through 40 outings overall. He's a lock for the Stars' top line and should be active on virtually all fantasy rosters.