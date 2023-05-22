Robertson scored a power-play goal in Sunday's 3-2 overtime Game 2 loss to the Golden Knights.
Robertson is averaging a point per game in the playoffs, and he's picked up the pace with two goals and six assists over the past six games. The star winger's starting to find the scoring touch that helped him compile 109 points in the regular season.
