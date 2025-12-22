Stars' Jason Robertson: Tallies opening goal
Robertson scored a goal on two shots and added two PIM in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.
Robertson opened the scoring at 18:30 of the first period. He's earned four points over his last two outings to shake off the three-game slump that preceded this stretch. The 26-year-old winger is up to 23 goals, 44 points, 141 shots, 24 hits, 10 PIM and a plus-17 rating through 37 appearances as one of the Stars' most consistently productive forwards.
