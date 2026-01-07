Robertson scored a power-play goal, distributed two assists, put two shots on net and served two PIM in Tuesday's 6-3 loss to the Hurricanes.

Robertson struck the back of the net for a rare unassisted power-play goal in the first period before he distributed two assists in the third. The 26-year-old winger hasn't stopped scoring as of late, with five goals and 12 points in his last eight games. Overall, he has 25 goals, 27 assists, 163 shots on net and 25 hits through 43 contests this season. He is likely competing with greater intensity after being excluded from Team USA's roster for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, even though he leads all American-born players with 52 points. Regardless of his Olympic status, his play throughout the season has willed the Stars to a 25-10-8 record and the second-most goals scored by a team, trailing only Colorado. After back-to-back 80-point regular seasons, Robertson's current scoring pace could push for the second 100-point year of his career.