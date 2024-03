Robertson scored two goals on eight shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Sharks.

Robertson had an unassisted goal early in the second period and added a power-play marker in the third. The winger has multiple points in six of his 11 games in March, racking up 15 points this month. For the season, he's at 26 tallies, 74 points (25 on the power play), 209 shots on net, 62 hits and a plus-18 rating through 73 contests.