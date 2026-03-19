Robertson scored a goal on five shots in Wednesday's 2-1 shootout win over the Avalanche.

Robertson has three goals and four assists during his four-game point streak. The 26-year-old winger buried his goal on a second chance after Nathan Bastian hit the post in the second period. Robertson is up to 37 goals, 81 points, 239 shots on net, 42 hits and a plus-23 rating through 68 appearances. He should continue to pile up points down the stretch, though he'd need to find another gear to have a chance at the 100-point mark.