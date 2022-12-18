Robertson picked up three assists in a 5-4 overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Saturday. Two came on the power play.

Robertson, who sits third in the NHL with 23 goals, hasn't tickled the twine seven games. He does have five helpers in that span and the power-play helpers pushed his season total in PPP to 17 in 32 games. Last season, Robertson had 21 power-play points in 74 games. The goals will come soon enough -- snipers can be streaky. Robertson's breakout this season has him in a tie with Tage Thompson for fourth in NHL scoring overall (46 points) and just one point behind Nikita Kucherov for third. That's pretty heady company.