Robertson delivered two assists in a 3-2 win Saturday over Seattle.
He stretched his point streak to three games and five points (two goals, three assists). Robertson should have had a goal, but his shot into an open net redirected off Roope Hintz's stick and in. Still, his 38 goals lead the Stars and his 75 points put him second on the squad behind Joe Pavelski for the team lead.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Strikes on power play in loss•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two more points in loss•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Scores both of team's tallies•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Pockets helper in low-scoring win•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Strikes for pair of goals•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Two clutch helpers Thursday•