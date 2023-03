Robertson notched three assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 10-4 win over Buffalo.

He had an assist in each period, helping to spread the wealth on a night when 16 of 18 Stars skaters picked up at least one point. It's Robertson's third multi-point performance in the last four games, and the 23-year-old is two tallies short of his second straight 40-goal campaign while sitting sixth in the NHL scoring race with 83 points, tied with Erik Karlsson.