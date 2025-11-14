Stars' Jason Robertson: Three-point effort in rout
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Robertson scored two goals on a team-high seven shots on net, adding a hit and a plus-3 rating, in Thursday's 7-0 win over the Canadiens.
All three points came in the second period as the Stars pulled away. Robertson has produced back-to-back three-point performances, and the 26-year-old winger has gotten onto the scoresheet in six of the last seven games, racking up three goals and 11 points during that heater.
More News
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Factors in every goal Tuesday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Garners two power-play assists•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Provides two helpers Sunday•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Lights lamp on power play•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Earns 400th career point•
-
Stars' Jason Robertson: Finds twine again Saturday•