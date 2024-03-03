Robertson scored a power-play goal on four shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout win over the Sharks.

Robertson has scored three goals and added an assist over his last five games. This was his first power-play point since Feb. 7. The winger is up to 21 tallies, 60 points (19 on the power play), 179 shots on net, 54 hits and a plus-15 rating through 63 appearances this season in a top-line role. Robertson remains an automatic play in fantasy, and he'll look to stay warm in his home state as the Stars have a three-game road trip through California next week.