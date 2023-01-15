Robertson recorded two assists in Saturday's 6-5 loss to the Flames.

While the 23-year-old remained stuck on 29 goals for the second straight contest, Robertson's two helpers did get him to 60 points in only 44 games -- the quickest any Stars player has reached that mark since Bobby Smith did it in 38 games in 1981-82, back in the franchise's Minnesota days. Robertson's next chance to collect his 30th goal will come Monday in Vegas.