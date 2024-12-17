Robertson picked up two assists in Monday's 3-1 win over the Capitals.
He set up Lian Bichsel for what proved to be the game-winner late in the second period before feeding Roope Hintz for an insurance tally in the third. Robertson has produced three multi-point performances in the last four games, and after a sluggish start to the season the 25-year-old has come to life with three goals and 13 points in the last 13 contests.
