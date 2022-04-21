Robertson recorded a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Oilers.

Robertson ripped a one-timer off a Roope Hintz drop-pass to get Dallas on the board in the first period. He'd return the favor in the second, picking up a helper on a goal from Hintz. With 37 goals and 35 assists, Robertson has emerged as a high-level scoring threat in his second full NHL season.