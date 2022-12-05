Robertson recorded a goal and an assist in Sunday's 6-5 shootout loss to the Wild.

Robertson picked up an assist on Roope Hintz's tally in the second period. He would then jump o his own rebound to net his league-leading 23rd goal of the season in the third. The 23-year-old extended his point streak to 18 games logging an incredible 21 goals and 13 assists in that span. Robertson is up to 42 points (23 goals, 18 assists) through 25 games this season.