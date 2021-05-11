Robertson collected the game-winning goal and added an assist in a 5-4 overtime win over the Blackhawks on Monday. He also had three shots and two hits.

Robertson put the finishing touches on an outstanding rookie campaign, cleaning up a rebound to finish a 2-on-1 with 30 seconds left in overtime. He also had the lone assist on Jason Dickinson's tying goal during the third period. The two-point performance gave Robertson 17 goals and 45 points in 51 games.