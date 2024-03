Robertson picked up a goal and an assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Arizona.

Robertson recorded an assist on Logan Stankoven's tally in the second period before extending the Stars' lead to 4-1 in the third, deflecting a Thomas Harley shot past Connor Ingram. Robertson has points in nine of his last 10 outings and multi-point performances in four of his last six. The 24-year-old winger is up to 24 goals and 70 points through 70 games this season.