Robertson scored his first goal of the season on a team-high six shots and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Penguins.
With the Stars down 1-0 midway through the second period, Robertson got his team on the board by grabbing the rebound on his own shot and then out-waiting a sprawling Alex Nedeljkovic as he skated across the front of the Pens' net before tucking the puck home on the backhand. Robertson's got a modest three-game point streak going and has four points in five contests as he looks to match or potentially even top last year's 46-goal, 109-point season.
