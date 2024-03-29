Robertson scored an empty-net goal on four shots, added a power-play assist and logged three hits in Thursday's 3-1 win over the Canucks.

Robertson has seven multi-point efforts over his last 10 contests, a span in which he has six goals and nine assists. The winger continues to thrive in a top-line role. He's up to 27 goals, 76 points, 213 shots on net, 65 hits and a plus-19 rating through 74 appearances. Robertson will fall short of a third straight 40-goal campaign, but he's got a good chance to finish above a point-per-game pace.