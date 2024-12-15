Robertson scored a power-play goal on two shots and added an assist in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blues.

This was Robertson's second multi-point effort in his last three games. The 25-year-old winger has six points over seven outings in December, but none of them have been in consecutive contests. Overall, Robertson has seven goals, 12 assists, 69 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances in a top-line role.