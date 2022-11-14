Robertson scored a power-play goal and added an even-strength assist in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Flyers.

After helping set up Esa Lindell for the eventual game-winner late in the first period, Robertson capped the scoring with a tally of his own in the third. The fourth-year star extended his point streak to eight games with his sixth multi-point performance during that stretch, and on the season Robertson's racked up a remarkable 10 goals and 23 points through 15 contests.